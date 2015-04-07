Upfronts 2015: ‘WWE SmackDown’ Moving to USA

USA is expanding its relationship with the WWE. The wrestling outfit’s Thursday night series SmackDown is moving from sister cabler Syfy in 2016.

When SmackDown moves over to USA in the first quarter of next year, it will make USA the TV home for all major WWE properties. USA renewed its pact for Monday Night RAW during last year’s Upfront and will debut a rejiggered version of reality series Tough Enough this summer.

“WWE is proud to have SmackDown join Raw as part of our expanded partnership with USA Network,” said WWE chairman & CEO, Vince McMahon. “The combination of the #1 cable network and two ratings juggernauts provides a destination for our viewers and an extraordinary platform for our partners.”

SmackDown is averaging 2.86 million viewers and 1.1 million among the adults 18-49 demo year-to-date on Syfy, which moved back to Thursdays in January following years airing on Fridays.