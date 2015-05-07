Upfronts 2015: Univision Focusing on ‘Billennials’

Hispanic network Univision plans to highlight content aimed at what it is calling “billennials,” consumers who are in the millienial age group and bilingual, during its upfront presentation next week.

New shows focused on this billennial group include La Viuda Negra 2, Lady, Niño Santo, Logout, Ruta 35 and Esmeraldas. Telenovelas aimed at youthful audiences include El Color de la Pasion, A Que No Me Dejas Corazon, Lo Imperdonable and Antes Muerta que Lichita, which also feature digital content. Univision says it has 19 of the 20 top rated programs for billennials.

“Hispanics represent one of the fastest growing segments of the U.S. population and are projected to fuel the country’s growth," said Univision CEO Randy Falco. “This is our audience, and we are here to show marketers that in addition to being 57-million strong, Hispanics are young, bilingual, upwardly mobile, socially engaged and digitally savvy. What’s more, they have a deep connection with Univision that is unrivaled – only Univision is the Hispanic community’s most recognized and trusted brand. It’s clear that our audience is the way forward for marketers to grow their brands.”

In an era of data, Univision will introduce a performance index that measures Univision’s performance in reaching, resonating and getting reaction from Hispanic consumers compared to English-language media.

Univision will also show off some digitally enhanced sports programming, including social activity and fantasy sports for soccer events.

Univision says it will be launching a new brand campaign using the slogan “Todo es Posible” or Everything is Possible.