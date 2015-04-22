Upfronts 2015: Scripps Loads Up New Series

The Scripps Networks Interactive lifestyle channels took their upfront road show to New York, saying their upscale viewers would be served up dozens of new series and advertisers would be pitched the chance to run roadblock ads across the six channels.

HGTV is adding 10 new series, including from “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott (Brother vs. Brother) and Mark Ballas and Derek Hough from Dancing With the Stars (Mark & Derek’s Excellent Flip).

Between them, Food Network and Cooking Channel are adding 40 new series and returning 30 others, the networks said.

