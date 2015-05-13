Upfronts 2015: Reilly Sets TBS Brand Overhaul

Related: Upfronts 2015: Turner Shifts Ad Guarantees From Demos to Audiences

During his first upfront presentation as the head of TNT and TBS, Kevin Reilly unveiled a change in direction for both Turner networks.

For TBS, Reilly plans a major reposition of the network's brand and programming, all of which is set to begin by the end of 2015. Reilly wants to expand TBS' original programming slate to more than 15 scripted and unscripted series over the next two years.

To that end, Reilly has greenlit ensemble comedy Wrecked from Jordan and Justin Shipley and another pilot (alien abductee comedy The Group) from Conan O'Brien and The Office alum Greg Daniels.

Having cancelled many of TNT's current series since taking over, Reilly is planning to shift the drama network's tone. The cabler ordered Cary Fukunaga's eight-part series The Alienist, which is produced by Paramount TV and Anonymous Content.

Based on the New York Times bestseller by Caleb Carr, The Alienist is a fast-paced and atmospheric psychological thriller set in the fascinating and gritty world of Gilded Age New York. The crime drama centers on the hunt for one of New York's first serial killers.

TNT also ordered a pair of pilots. Will, a series about a young William Shakespeare told in raucous style by Craig Pearce, the long-time writing partner of auteur filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, and Animal Kingdom, a family crime drama set in a gritty surf community from executive producers John Wells and Jonathan Lisco.

"We’re on the move in a big way at TNT and TBS," Reilly said. "We're doing a proactive makeover of these networks. We’ll double the number of our original series on TBS and TNT over the next three years. And we'll sharpen the point of view and be even more adventurous in our programming choices."

The two networks were part of Turner's upfront presentation Wednesday morning.