Upfronts 2015: MTV Orders Late-Night Show With CollegeHumor

New York – MTV is getting back into the late night game, greenlighting Middle of the Night Show.

The late night series is based on CollegeHumor’s web series of the same name and is developing the series with Big Breakfast, the production company behind CollegeHumor Originals. In Middle of the Night Show, an unsuspecting celebrity is forced to host a talk show on the spot after the show’s crew and live band crash the bedroom. CollegeHumor's Brian Murphy will serve as the celebrity's cohost and guide throughout the evening.

Executive producers include Sam Reich, Spencer Griffin and Jon Cohen of Big Breakfast, and Paul Ricci and Dane Reiley of MTV. Murphy will also serve as a producer.

MTV also announced it is developing a “loosely scripted” comedy series with Vine star Logan Paul, which follows him and his real life brother at the start of his rise to fame in Ohio. Scott Tomlinson and Douglas Banker will serve as executive producers, with Paul as a coexecutive producer.

MTV opened the upfront with a six-minute clip from its TV adaptation of Scream, which was a modern play on the famous opener from the movie with Drew Barrymore. As previously announced, MTV will debut its Scream adaptation on June 30. During the upfront, MTV also debuted the first look at The Shannara Chronicles.

The Viacom cabler will also debut One Bad Choice on July 9, and Todrick and Girl Code Live on Aug. 31.

Its adaptation of Terry Brooks’ fantasy book series The Shannara Chronicles remains unscheduled, along with Ja Rule series Follow the Rules and animated Greatest Party Story Ever.

MTV renewed Are You The One?, Broke A$$ Game Show, Faking It and The Challenge for a 27th season. Returning series include: Girl Code, Teen Wolf, Catfish, Teen Mom 2, America’s Best Dance Crew and Awkward.