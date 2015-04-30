Upfronts 2015: FYI Orders ‘Food Porn’ from Bethenny Frankel

FYI is joining the #foodporn movement.

The A+E Network-owned channel has ordered 14 half-hour episodes of Food Porn, which will be executive produced by reality star Bethenny Frankel. New York restaurateur Michael Chernow will host the series, which will have the co-owner of The Meatball Shop travel across the country in search of the most buzzed about food.

“People are obsessed with photographing, sharing and discussing the food they eat on social media,” said FYI president Jana Bennett. “FYI will be capturing this convergence of mouth-watering food and social trends in a unique and entertaining format.”

Food Porn, produced by Loud TV, is part of FYI’s upfront slate that the channel will present to advertisers Thursday night during A+E Networks’ upfront presentation in New York.