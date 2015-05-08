Upfronts 2015: Fox Renews ‘Bones’ for 11th Season

Bones is still alive, as Fox confirmed the longrunning crime procedural will return for an 11th season next fall.

When Bones returns next season, it will have another change at the top. John Collier and Michael Peterson will take over as showrunners. Stephan Nathan is taking a temporary leave to work on other projects, but Fox hopes he can return at some point during the season.

Series regulars Emily Deschanel, David Boreanaz, TJ Thyne, Michaela Conlin, Tamara Taylor and John Boyd will return.

Bones joins other Fox renewals Last Man on Earth, Sleepy Hollow, Gotham, Empire, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Family Guy, The Simpsons, New Girl and Bob’s Burgers. The fate of Backstrom (also from Bones’ Hart Hanson) and The Following will be revealed next week when Fox releases its fall schedule.