Upfronts 2015: Fox Pilot Clips and Trailers

With Fox’s 2015 upfront presentation in the books, B&C has all the clips and trailers for the net’s new fall shows.

Get a peek below at Fox’s upcoming fall series, including John Stamos starrer Grandfathered and Rob Lowe starrer The Grinder.

The Frankenstein Code

Grandfathered

The Grinder

Lucifer

Minority Report

Rosewood

