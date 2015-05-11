Upfronts 2015: Fox Pilot Clips and Trailers
By B&C Staff
With Fox’s 2015 upfront presentation in the books, B&C has all the clips and trailers for the net’s new fall shows.
Get a peek below at Fox’s upcoming fall series, including John Stamos starrer Grandfathered and Rob Lowe starrer The Grinder.
The Frankenstein Code
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNq25SEUTPQ[/embed]
Grandfathered
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q7-1ZGhMSGc[/embed]
The Grinder
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9mybEO-Hb0Y[/embed]
Lucifer
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X4bF_quwNtw[/embed]
Minority Report
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_fLl-DMzxrk[/embed]
Rosewood
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhhYJXV508A[/embed]
