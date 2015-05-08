Upfronts 2015: Fox Orders ‘Frankenstein’ Drama

Fox has ordered its Frankenstein drama, titled The Frankenstein Code.

The one-hour drama from 20th Century Fox TV centers on a morally corrupt retired cop who is given a second chance at life when he is brought back from the dead. Rob Kazinsky stars with Dilshad Vadsaria, Adhir Kalyan, Tim DeKay and Ciara Bravo.

FrankensteinCode is from Howard Gordon and writer Rand Ravich. Michael Cuesta is also on board as an executive producer.

Frankenstein Code joins fellow new dramas Rosewood, Scream Queens and The X-Files reboot.