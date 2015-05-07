Upfronts 2015: Esquire Network Orders First Scripted Series

Esquire Network has ordered its first original scripted series with drama Spotless.

The 10-episode series is from StudioCanal’s Tandem Productions and is executive produced by Rola Bauer and cocreated by Ed McCardie and Corinne Marrinan. Spotless stars Marc-André Grondin, Denis Ménochet, Miranda Raison and Brendan Coyle.

Set in London, Spotless is the story of a troubled man whose life is turned upside down when his outlaw brother crash-lands into his world. It will debut this fall.

Esquire Network has also put four projects in development, including Winner’s Circle (working title) from LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter.

Produced by James’ SpringHill Productions, Winner's Circle will see two celebrity friends take on the comedic host role, exploring the parties, fan culture, local highlights and behind-the-scenes access at the biggest sporting events of the year. Magical Elves is producing the series with SpringHill.

Esquire is expanding its Friday Night Tykes franchise with Friday Night Tykes: Western, PA (wt), focusing on Beaver County, home of Mike Ditka and Joe Namath. Esquire will also expand NBCU’s American Ninja Warrior with a team-up version Team Ninja Warrior. The fourth project is a U.S. version of Educating Britain, which will focus on American schools.