Upfronts 2015: E! Orders ‘Kardashians’ Spinoff

The E! Network is furthering its relationship with the Kardiashian clan, ordering a spinoff that will follow the employees of the sisters’ upscale Dash boutiques.

Premiering in the fall, Dash Dolls (working title) will star Khloé Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq and her twin sister Khadijah Haqq as they and other Dash employees “navigate the hectic life of a twenty-something in Hollywood while representing the Kardashian brand.” Dash Dolls is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Executive producers are Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam, Kris Jenner, Ryan Seacrest, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

The NBCUniversal network announced two other new series: Stewarts & Hamiltons, a one-hour series about the families and friends of Rod Stewart and George Hamilton; and WAGS, which follows the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes. The three new series are part of E!’s effort to increase its output of reality programming by 50% in 2015.

The new series join returning shows #RichKids of Beverly Hills, Total Divas and Christina Milian Turned Up.