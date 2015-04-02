Upfronts 2015: CMT Slates Late-Night Talk Show

CMT will look to boost its programming lineup with the addition of a new nightly talk show as part of its 2015-16 content slate, the Viacom-owned network said Thursday.

The Josh Wolf Show, the late-night comedy series coming in June, hails from executive producer Chelsea Handler and will feature panel discussions, interviews and sketches hosted by comedian Wolf, according to network officials.

CMT also is developing a scripted comedy, Still The King, starring Billy Ray Cyrus as a washed-up country singer who looks to turn his life around after learning he has a 15-year old daughter; and reality series I Love Kellie Pickler, chronicling the lives of country singer Pickler and her husband Kyle Jacobs, said network officials.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.