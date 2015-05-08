Upfronts 2015: CBS Orders ‘Rush Hour,’ ‘Limitless’ Adaptations

CBS picked up four dramas on Friday, including adaptations of movies Limitless and Rush Hour.

Rush Hour, which is from Bill Lawrence and Blake McCormick, has Justin Hires and Jon Foo playing the roles made famous by Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker in the three films. Rush Hour’s director Brett Ratner is an executive producer on the TV adaptation, which is from Warner Bros. TV. Aimee Garcia and Wendie Malick also star.

From CBS Television Studios, Limitless is based on the 2011 movie that starred Bradley Cooper (who is an executive producer). The series follows Brian Finch as he discovers the power of the mysterious drug NZT, and is coerced into using his newfound drug-enhanced abilities to solve weekly cases for the FBI. Marc Webb, Craig Sweeny, Todd Phillips, Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Heather Kadin, Ryan Kavanaugh, Tucker Tooley and Tom Forman all serve as executive producers. Jake McDorman, Jennifer Carpenter, Hill Harper and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio round out the cast.

CBS ordered its spinoff of Criminal Minds called Beyond Borders, which aired a backdoor pilot this season. The spinoff stars Gary Sinise, Daniel Henney and Tyler James and centers on a division of the FBI that helps American citizens who find themselves in danger abroad. Beyond Borders is executive produced by Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Nick Pepper.

CBS’ fourth drama pickup Friday was the medical drama Code Black, which is set in the busiest and most notorious ER in the nation where the extraordinary staff struggle in the face of a broken system to protect their ideals and the patients who need them the most. Marti Noxon and Michael Seitzman executive produce, along with Linda Goldstein-Knowlton and Ryan McGarry. Code Black stars Marcia Gay Harden, Bonnie Somerville, Raza Jaffrey, Luis Guzman, Melanie Kannokada, Harry M. Ford, Ben Hollingsworth, William Allen Young.

The four dramas join Supergirl for next season.