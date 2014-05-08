Upfronts 2014: USA Unveils Development Slate

USA Network announced Wednesday its 2014-15 development slate of six dramas, five comedies, and two limited series.

The network also announced a cast-contingent pilot pick-up for drama Stanistan, about the staff at an American compound in a Middle-Eastern country, from writer and supervising producer Andy Parker and executive producer Steve Scheffer.

Drama series in development include Boom from ABC Signature; Brand from FremantleMedia North America in association with Landscape Entertainment; Colony from Legendary Television and Universal Cable Productions; The Farm from Grady Girl Productions and Platinum Dunes in association with Warner Horizon Television; Control from Fox Television Studios; and Mr. Robot from Universal Cable Productions.

Limited series include Border Lord from Universal Cable Productions and The Swap from Sony Pictures Television.

Comedies include Difficult People, Moguls and Majordomo from Universal Cable Productions; Love the One You’re With from Universal Television and David Janollari Entertainment; and Royal from Sony Pictures Television.