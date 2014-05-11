Upfronts 2014: TBS Renews 'Cougar Town'

TBS has renewed Cougar Town for a sixth and final season. The network has ordered 13 new episodes.

Cougar Town premiered in 2009 on ABC, where it aired for three seasons. It moved to TBS beginning with its fourth season in 2013. In its fifth season, the series averaged more than 2 million total viewers per week in live-plus-seven Nielsen ratings. It ranked as one of the top 10 comedies in cable this season in live-plus-seven ratings with adults 18-49, averaging 1.3 million viewers per week.

The series was created by executive producer Bill Lawrence and Supervising Producer Kevin Biegel. Star Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and Blake McCormick also serve as executive producers. It is produced by ABC Studios.