Upfronts 2014: Schwimmer—NUVOtv and Fuse Will Operate ‘Side By Side’

NUVOtv CEO Michael Schwimmer clarified Thursday the network’s plans with regard to parent company SiTV Media’s acquisition of Fuse.

“We think that Fuse is a really wonderful asset—it’s in more than 73 million homes—and this was really a terrific and a rare opportunity to acquire a network of this scale,” he said, adding that the deal is expected to close in late June or early July.

The exec was quick to quash rumors, though, that NUVOtv and Fuse would be combined, saying that both networks serve a young, multicultural audience.

“While we will take advantage of the synergies between the two networks, we currently plan to run both networks side by side and independently,” he said, noting that in the future this may change.

Schwimmer’s comments came during a pre-upfront press call, during which he also outlined the net’s 2014-15 programming slate.

Chief among upcoming projects is Nu America, a new programming franchise that combines storytelling and social commentary. Los Jets, Schwimmer cited, was the best example of this.

The docu-series, which is co-executive produced by Jennifer Lopez and Lynda Lopez under Nuyorican Productions, follows a boys’ high school soccer team based in Siler City during their battle to make it to the North Carolina State Championships.

Also under the Nuyorican banner is new competition series Sensation (working title) and returning series Nu Point of View, A Step Away and The Collective Powered by VEVO.

NUVOtv will be expanding its relationship with Mario Lopez as well, renewing Mario Lopez: One on One and Love & Salsa and greenlighting Tequila King, which explores Lopez’s partnership with Eric Buccio on the U.S. launch of tequila brand Casa Mexico.

The network will detail its upcoming season lineup on Monday night during its upfront presentation at the Edison Ballroom in New York.