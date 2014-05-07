Upfronts 2014: NBC Renews ‘Law & Order: SVU’

NBC has renewed Law and Order: Special Victims Unit for a 16th season, the network announced Wednesday.

The current season of SVU is averaging a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.4 million viewers in most-current Nielsen ratings (live-plus-seven and live-plus-same-day for weeks for which time-shifted numbers are not yet available), up 19% in 18-49 ratings and 16% in total viewers from the previous season.

SVU is produced by Wolf Films production in association with Universal Television. Creator Dick Wolf serves as executive producer with Warren Leight, Julie Martin, Jonathan Starch and Peter Jankowski.