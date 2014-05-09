Upfronts 2014: NBC Cancels ‘Community,’ ‘Revolution,’ ‘Growing Up Fisher’

NBC has renewed drama Hannibal and comedy About a Boy, and canceled five current series—Revolution, Community, Growing Up Fisher, Believe and Crisis.

Currently in its second season and airing Fridays at 10 pm., Hannibal is averaging a 1.4 in most current—live-plus-seven and live-plus-same-day for episodes for which time-shifted viewing number are not yet available—Nielsen ratings among viewers 18-49. Its most recent episode, May 2, drew 0.9 live-plus-same day rating.

In its first season and airing Mondays at 9 p.m. after The Voice, About a Boy is averaging a 2.4 most current rating. It’s newest episode Monday night drew a 1.5 live-plus-same day.

Revolution is in its second season, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. This week’s episode drew a 1.1 live-plus same day rating.

A perpetual bubble show, Community ended its fifth season April 17 with a 1.0 rating. This season saw the return of creator Dan Harmon to the show as executive producer.

Growing Up Fisher premiered as a midseason series this year, launched during the Olympics before settling in at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays after About a Boy. This week’s episode drew a 1.2 rating.

Both freshman midseason dramas airing on Monday night, Believe and Crisis both drew a 1.0 rating this week.

NBC will give its upfront presentation next week in New York.