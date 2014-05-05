Upfronts 2014: Fox Orders Batman Prequel ‘Gotham’

Fox has given a series order to Batman prequel series Gotham, the network announced Monday.

The series, from Warner Bros. Television, will explore life in Gotham City in the years before Bruce Wayne became Batman. Bruno Heller, who wrote the pilot, will serve as executive producer on the series, as will John Stephens. Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot.

Gotham marks the third drama series ordered by Fox for the coming season, joining Backstrom and Hieroglyph, both of which received straight-to-series orders.