Upfronts 2014: Discovery U.S. Hispanic Builds on Thematic Nights

At its upfront presentation Tuesday afternoon, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks — which includes Discovery en Español and Discovery Familia — announced it will up its commitment to thematic programming nights.

As part of Lunes de Motores (Motor Mondays), Discovery en Español will premiere Cromo Clandestino (Chrome Underground) and reality series Texas Trocas and Taller de Vaca. The night will also feature new seasons of El Dúo Mecánico (Fast N’ Loud).

In the adventure-programming arena, Discovery ordered new series Al Límite (Tethered) and Sálvate Si Puedes (Survive That) and will premiere a new season of Supervivencia al Desnudo (Naked & Afraid).

New series Mago Pop joins returning series Lo Inexplicable (Unexplained File) as programming for Enigma night. Mago follows the Spanish National Magic Prize winner Antonio Diaz in his quest to meet one of his pop icons.

Other new series include Crimen Mortal (Deadline Crime), Islas Mortales con Dave Salmoni (Mystery of the Lost Island), Sobrevivir (Survival) and specials Brasil Salvaje (Wild Brazil), El Vaticano (The Vatican), and Comando Jungla (Jungla Commandos).

Latina-oriented network Discovery Familia ordered Sobreprotegidos (World’s Worst Mom), Soy Muy Joven Para Esto (I Don’t Have Time for This), Volver a Empezar (Starting Over) and La Simpleza Del Hogar.

Held at SIR Stage 37, the nature-themed evening — lawn chairs, grass rugs and images of trees — featured appearances from Mago Pop star Antonio Diaz, who performed a few magic tricks to lead the presentation, Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro, Islas Mortales star Dave Salmoni, Cromo Clandestino star Antonio Brunet, and the Mendez family from Texas Trocas.

“Last year we invited you to get close to us, to feel the power of our programs, our talent and our viewers. You responded with the most successful upfront in history for U.S. Hispanic,” said Ivan Bargueiras, general manager, Discovery U.S. Hispanic Networks. “This year we are going to invite you to feel close to the wonders of Discovery. Feel closer to our new shows, unforgettable characters, and our talented team. Feel close to what makes us unique.”