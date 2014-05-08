Upfronts 2014: The CW Orders ‘Flash,’ ‘iZombie,’ ‘Jane the Virgin,’ ‘Messengers’

The CW has ordered four new dramas, renewed three current series and canceled three more.

The network confirmed Thursday that it has given series orders to iZombie, Jane the Virgin, The Messengers and Arrow spinoff The Flash. Beauty and the Beast, Hart of Dixie and The 100 have all been renewed, while The Carrie Diaries, Star-Crossed and The Tomorrow People have been canceled.

The Flash and iZombie are both based on DC Comics properties. The former is produced by Arrow’s Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns. The latter comes from Veronica Mars creator Rob Thomas, who wrote the pilot with Diane Ruggiero, and is produced by Warner Horizon and Rob Thomas Productions.

Sci-fi series The Messengers is executive produced by Basil Iwanyk and co-executive produced by Eoghan O’Donnell, who wrote the pilot. It is produced by CBS Television Studios and Thunder Road.

Jane the Virgin, about a woman who is accidentally artificially inseminated, is produced by CBS Television Studios and Electus. Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, who wrote the pilot, will executive produce with Ben Silverman, Gary Pearl and Jorge Granier.