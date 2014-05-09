Upfronts 2014: Adult Swim Orders Sitcom With Jack McBrayer and Triumph The Insult Comic Dog

Ahead of its upfront presentation next week, Adult Swim has ordered a sitcom starring 30 Rock's Jack McBrayer and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

The untitled comedy comes from comedian Robert Smigel, the puppeteer and voice behind Triumph, and stars McBrayer as a former child star who's crude but loveable co-star (Triumph) comes back into his life 15 years after their show ended. The series was created by Smigel, along with Michael Koman and David Feldman.

Adult Swim, which recently expanded its programming to 8 p.m. (the network shares channel space with Cartoon Network), also has pilots with John Krasinski (Dream Corp LLC), Jon Glaser (Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter) and an untitled project inspired by music website WorldstarHipHop.com.

The pickups join previously-announced Mike Tyson Mysteries, Black Jesus and Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories, which will debut later this year. Returning series include Rick & Morty, Children's Hospital, The Boondocks, Robot Chicken, Black Dynamite, Venture Bros. and Newsreaders.

Adult Swim will hold its upfront on May 14, which will feature a performance from Outkast.