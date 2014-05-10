Upfronts 2014: ABC Renews 'Nashville'

ABC has renewed Nashville for a third season.

News of the renewal was announced late Friday night via twitter by Ben Sherwood, co-president of Disney/ABC Television Group. "Congratz and welcome back for Season 3 to @Nashville_ABC @conniebritton @CharlesEsten @CallieKhouri, the whole Nashville team and loyal fans," Sherwood wrote.

The move capped the end of a busy day for ABC, which earlier Friday renewed four unscripted series, canceled comedies Super Fun Night and Suburgatory, and ordered drama Secrets and Lies to series.