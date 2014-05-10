Upfronts 2014: ABC Renews ‘Last Man Standing,’ Orders Two New Comedies

ABC has renewed comedy Last Man Standing for a fourth season and given series orders to two new comedies—Cristela and Fresh Off the Boat.

The season finale of Last Man Standing April 25 drew a 1.4 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49.

Cristela, about a Mexican-American law student attempting to balance work and family, stars Cristela Alonzo, who is writing with Kevin Hench. Executive producers are Hench, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements and Shawn Levy. The show is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Fresh Off the Boat, based on chef Eddie Huang’s memoir of his childhood, is written and executive produced by Nahnatchka Kahn. Jake Kasdan is executive producing for 20th Century Fox Television.