Upfronts 2014: ABC Jumps Into Programmatic Biz

ABC says it is launching a programmatic video sales effort.

Speaking at the network's upfront presentation Tuesday, Geri Wang, president of ABC Sales, said the effort was aimed at helping marketers apply data and automation in the premium video marketplace.

The trial will take place throughout the summer. ABC will work with Freewhell on the project. ABC will be the first media company to offer premium video through FreeWheel’s new solution, called FourFronts Programmatic.

“We know how important it is to help our clients create value by making media more targeted and the transaction process more streamlined,” Wang said in a statement. “Our track record is to lead - we did it with digital distribution and ABC Unified and we will lead in the areas of data and automation as well.”

ABC’s summer trial will include digital video ad inventory from ABC Entertainment and News programming. Cable network ABC Family will also be participating in the trial. Linear TV inventory will not be included in the trial at this time.

The programmatic offerings will be limited to “reserved” inventory. ABC says that means clients will need to commit to spend levels in advance over a defined time period. The goal is to better execute targeting strategies and automate the transaction process.