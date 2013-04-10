Upfronts 2013: WE tv Expanding Originals to Fridays

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

As part of a new weekend scheduling strategy, WE tv will now

air originals on Friday nights in addition to Thursday and Saturdays, the

network announced.

The move follows the network's success on Thursdays with

series like Braxton Family Values, L.A.

Hair, Tamar & Vince and Mary Mary.

WE also saw both My Fair Wedding:

Unveiled and Joan & Melissa: Joan

Knows Best? improve its delivery with women 25-54 when they moved to

Saturday nights.

"As viewing patterns continue to evolve, WE tv is focused on

creating a destination for smart and successful women that makes sense in their

busy lives and offers compelling programming on days when they are currently

underserved," said WE tv president and GM Kim Martin.

To help fill out the weekends, the network has greenlit three new

unscripted series: The Lylas,

following the sisters of Bruno Mars in a pop band of the same name; Pregnant & Dating, about five single

women tackling motherhood and their love lives at the same time; and The Ruckers: Southern Royals, following

three African American sisters who are heirs to one of the oldest and most

prominent families in South Carolina.

The Lylas will air on Friday nights starting this fall. Pregnant & Dating will air Saturday nights starting this summer. The Ruckers: Southern Royals joins the network's Thursday night schedule in the fall.