Upfronts 2013: Univision Closes Deal With Sony for 'Breaking Bad' Adaptation

After accidently spilling the beans a few days early, Univision has closed a deal with Sony Pictures Television for the Spanish-language adaptation of Breaking Bad.

Metastasis, like the AMC series, will focus on a chemistry teacher who recieves a fatal diagnosis and goes into the meth business to provide for his family. As Univision had announced last week, it is slated to air on UniMas, along with Gossip Girl Acapulco, an adaptation of the recently-concluded CW series Gossip Girl.

"Critics and audiences love Breaking Bad and its original take on the drug dealing business," says Angelica Guerra, senior VP and managing director, production, Latin America and U.S. Hispanic for SPT. "It is a very relevant story for all audiences, produced with the highest standards, in spectacular locations with the best talent in the region."

SPT will produce the series with Teleset.