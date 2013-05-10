Upfronts 2013: Univision to Adapt 'Gossip Girl' for UniMas

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

UPDATED: 7:00 p.m. ET



Looking to pump its millienial-skewing broadcast network

UniMas, Univision will adapt the former CW series Gossip Girl.

Univision, which said it plans to produce more content than

ever for the recentlyrebranded network, has slated four new series for 2013-14, highlighted by the Gossip Girl adaptation, Gossip Girl Acapulco. The adaptation shifts the series to Acapulco,

following the lives of privileged youths in the Mexican resort town. It will

air simultaneously in the U.S.

and in Mexico,

the first drama to do so.

UniMas also has La Seleccion,

about the 1994 Columbian World Cup team; La

Viuda Negra (The Black Widow),

based on the true story of Griselda Blanco, known as "the Cocaine

Grandmother"; and La Madame,

starring former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

Those join the returning/previously announced Clorofomo, Diablo Guardian (Guardian Devil) and the comedy Los Heroes del Norte 3 (Heroes of the North 3).

Univision also slated two new telenovelas for its main

Univision broadcast network, with both featuring multiplatform elements.

Televisa's La Tempestad

(The Storm) will feature parallel

storylines across television, digital and social media. The other telenovela, Mentir para Vivir, will feature

behind-the-scenes content on UVideos and other social media platforms.

Univision's Deportes Network is

also looking to ramp up its sports footprint, saying it will broadcast more live

soccer than any other sports network, regardless of language. This summer, in

what Univision is calling 90 Dias de Delirio

(90 Days of Madness), Univision

Deportes will air over 100 games, and more than 3,000 hours of live soccer over

a period of 90 days. Those include matches from Liga MX, the FIFA

Confederations Cup, the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the FIFA U-20 World Cup, World Cup

Qualifiers, friendly matches featuring the U.S.,

Mexican and German National Teams and Major League Soccer matches including the

MLS All-Star Game.

Next summer, Univision will air its final World Cup as the

exclusive Spanish-Language rights holder.

Note: An earlier version of this story included an

announcement that Univision was adapting Breaking

Bad, in addition to Gossip Girl.

Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the AMC

drama, denied that a deal was in place. Univision did not immediately respond

for comment.