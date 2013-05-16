Upfronts 2013: Tr3s to Debut Reality Series From High Noon Entertainment
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013
Viacom-owned Tr3s, the network targeting Hispanic millennials,
will premiere two reality series produced by Cake Boss producers High Noon Entertainment in the upcoming season,
the network announced at its upfront presentation on Wednesday.
Familia de Circo
follows a family-run circus consisting of five Mexican brothers, while Divas del Azucar looks inside a bakery
business in Miami run by a Cuban mother and two daughters. The series are High
Noon's first Spanish-language series.
Docuseries Empuje
(Drive) joins the slate as a nod to
social responsibility, teaching young Hispanics how to live a healthy
lifestyle.
The lineup also includes two novelas -- Fortuna, produced by Argos Communications, and the second season of
Ninas Mal.
With the backing of its parent company, Tr3s will also
premiere Comedy Central Roast with
its first Latin "roastee" in Mexican comedian Hector Suarez and will bring back
MTV's World Stage, a live music event
series.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.