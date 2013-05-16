Upfronts 2013: Tr3s to Debut Reality Series From High Noon Entertainment

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Viacom-owned Tr3s, the network targeting Hispanic millennials,

will premiere two reality series produced by Cake Boss producers High Noon Entertainment in the upcoming season,

the network announced at its upfront presentation on Wednesday.

Familia de Circo

follows a family-run circus consisting of five Mexican brothers, while Divas del Azucar looks inside a bakery

business in Miami run by a Cuban mother and two daughters. The series are High

Noon's first Spanish-language series.

Docuseries Empuje

(Drive) joins the slate as a nod to

social responsibility, teaching young Hispanics how to live a healthy

lifestyle.

The lineup also includes two novelas -- Fortuna, produced by Argos Communications, and the second season of

Ninas Mal.

With the backing of its parent company, Tr3s will also

premiere Comedy Central Roast with

its first Latin "roastee" in Mexican comedian Hector Suarez and will bring back

MTV's World Stage, a live music event

series.