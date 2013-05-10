Upfronts 2013: TNT Cancels 'Southland,' 'Monday Mornings'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

UPDATED: 5:30 p.m. ET

TNT on Friday dropped the axe on two of its dramas: Southland and Monday Mornings.

"TNT has made the difficult decision not to renew Southland for another season," said a network spokesperson in a statement. "We are enormously proud of Southland, which stands as one of the best police dramas ever made. Executive producers John Wells, Chris Chulack and Jonathan Lisco, along withcreator Ann Biderman and our partners at Warner Bros. Television, have given us five seasons of powerful, unforgettable storytelling, for which we are deeply grateful. We also want to thank the amazing cast for their impassioned, no-holds-barred performances, and the production team for their tenacity shooting on the streets of real-world Los Angeles. We wish everyone associated with Southland the very best."

The police drama originally premiered on NBC in 2009, with TNT rescuing it from cancelation after its first season. Its fifth season finale in April drew 1.8 million total viewers. Southland, known for its gritty portrayal of detectives and beat cops in Los Angeles, starred Ben McKenzie, Regina King, Michael Cudlitz and Shawn Hatosy.

David E. Kelley's Monday Mornings, which was based on CNN correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta's book of the same name, premiered to just 1.34 million viewers back in February, falling off even more in subsequent episodes.

"We are extremely grateful to executive producers David E. Kelley, Bill D'Elia and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, on whose novel the series was based. They crafted a unique and powerfully moving drama full of memorable situations and characters brought to life by a terrific ensemble cast," said the network in a statement. "Unfortunately the show never built its audience enough to warrant its continuation."