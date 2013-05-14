Upfronts 2013: Telemundo Launching TV Everywhere Service

Upfronts 2013: Complete Coverage

Telemundo will launch this summer its own TV Everywhere service: TelemundoMás.

The authenticated service will offer full-length episodes of more than 300 of Telemundo's programs. TelemundoMás will offer full episodes the day after they air via a user-friendly portal that adjusts to the size of the user's screen.

According to Nielsen, 68% of U.S. Hispanics own a smartphone and spend 11% more time watching mobile video than the general population.

"Telemundo Media is committed to developing platforms that are innovative, distinctive and speak to the ways in which media is consumed today," said Jacqueline Hernández, COO, Telemundo Media, in a statement. "This offering will showcase some of our best and brightest stars and events and give passionate viewers the opportunity to connect and engage on their schedule."

Telemundo also made a few more programming announcements Tuesday: a Hispanic beauty pageant, MissLatina USA, and the naming of María Celeste Arrarás as coanchor of Noticiero Telemundo.

Telemundo will hold its upfront presentation Tuesday night at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.