Upfronts 2013: TBSOrders CeeLo Green Docuseries, Bill Lawrence Comedy

TBS has ordered six episodes of an unscripted series

starring former Voice coach CeeLo Green and greenlit a new sitcom from

Bill Lawrence.

The CeeLo Life (working title) follows the recording artist as he

manages his busy schedule and reunites with his former hip-hop group, Goodie

Mob, as they return to the recording studio. It is expected to premiere in

2014. The series is produced by Emerald TV Productions, LLC and Rogue

Atlas.

Ground Floor,

written by Lawrence and Greg Malins, is billed as a workplace comedy with a

romantic twist starring Skylar Astin (Pitch

Perfect) as a young hotshot banker who discovers the woman he had a

one-night stand with works in maintenance at his office building. TBS has

ordered 10 episodes to premiere in 2014.

Lawrence, whose Cougar

Town already airs on the network, is executive producing through his Doozer

Productions with Jeff Ingold in association with Warner Horizon Television.

Briga Heelan (Cougar Town) and John

C. McGinley (Scrubs) also star.