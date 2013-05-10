Upfronts 2013: TBSOrders CeeLo Green Docuseries, Bill Lawrence Comedy
TBS has ordered six episodes of an unscripted series
starring former Voice coach CeeLo Green and greenlit a new sitcom from
Bill Lawrence.
The CeeLo Life (working title) follows the recording artist as he
manages his busy schedule and reunites with his former hip-hop group, Goodie
Mob, as they return to the recording studio. It is expected to premiere in
2014. The series is produced by Emerald TV Productions, LLC and Rogue
Atlas.
Ground Floor,
written by Lawrence and Greg Malins, is billed as a workplace comedy with a
romantic twist starring Skylar Astin (Pitch
Perfect) as a young hotshot banker who discovers the woman he had a
one-night stand with works in maintenance at his office building. TBS has
ordered 10 episodes to premiere in 2014.
Lawrence, whose Cougar
Town already airs on the network, is executive producing through his Doozer
Productions with Jeff Ingold in association with Warner Horizon Television.
Briga Heelan (Cougar Town) and John
C. McGinley (Scrubs) also star.
