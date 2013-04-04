Upfronts 2013: Science Channel Orders Challenger Movie

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013





Science Channel has ordered its first scripted feature, a movie

about the aftermath of the space shuttle Challenger disaster starring William

Hurt to premiere in November 2013.



73 Seconds: The Challenger Investigation follows

physicist Richard Feynman (Hurt) as he cuts through cover-ups and red tape to

uncover the disaster's true cause. Brian Dennehy, Bruce Greenwood and Joanne

Whalley star in the BBC coproduction.





Hurt will also narrate a companion documentary The Genius

of Richard Feynman, which features interviews, archival footage and

commentary on the physicist.





Science will launch a new series with Karl Pilkington

without his partner Ricky Gervais from An Idiot Abroad to premiere in

January 2014. In The Moaning of Life, Pilkington explores how various

cultures deal with middle age.





In the new series This Changes Everything, premiering

November 2013, actor James Woods explores the emerging technologies of today

that could change the ways humans live in the distant future.





Keeping with its science DNA, the network is also planning

live coverage of the Ison Super Comet when it arrives in late 2013.





Returning series include How It's Made, How

Do They Do It?, Oddities, Through the Wormhole with Morgan Freeman and a

third installment of extraterrestrial programming event Are We Alone? in

March 2014.