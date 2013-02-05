Upfronts 2013: Oxygen Signs First-Look Deal With Wendy Williams
Oxygen has inked an exclusive first-look development deal
with talk show host Wendy Williams, the network announced Tuesday.
Williams and her newlyformed production company will find, develop and produce original
programming for the NBCUniversal-owned cable network. She will also serve as an
executive producer on Oxygen's new development project Secret Celebrity,
featuring celebs in disguise surprising unsuspecting fans, friends and family.
Oxygen plans to increase its original programming by 20% in
2013 to expand its schedule from two to three nights a week with returning
series I'm Having Their Baby, Best Ink and new modeling
competition series The Face, which premieres Feb. 12.
The network has also ordered a pilot for This Week the
Award Goes To..., a half-hour pop culture talk show with a comedian host to
be announced. The project is produced by JimCo with Jim Biederman, Marla
Ratner, Gabe Liedman and Kara Welker serving as executive producers.
Oxygen holds its upfront event Tuesday evening at Marquee in
New York City.
