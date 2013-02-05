Upfronts 2013: Oxygen Signs First-Look Deal With Wendy Williams

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

Oxygen has inked an exclusive first-look development deal

with talk show host Wendy Williams, the network announced Tuesday.

Williams and her newlyformed production company will find, develop and produce original

programming for the NBCUniversal-owned cable network. She will also serve as an

executive producer on Oxygen's new development project Secret Celebrity,

featuring celebs in disguise surprising unsuspecting fans, friends and family.

Oxygen plans to increase its original programming by 20% in

2013 to expand its schedule from two to three nights a week with returning

series I'm Having Their Baby, Best Ink and new modeling

competition series The Face, which premieres Feb. 12.

The network has also ordered a pilot for This Week the

Award Goes To..., a half-hour pop culture talk show with a comedian host to

be announced. The project is produced by JimCo with Jim Biederman, Marla

Ratner, Gabe Liedman and Kara Welker serving as executive producers.

Oxygen holds its upfront event Tuesday evening at Marquee in

New York City.