Upfronts 2013: OWN Sets Two Tyler Perry Specials
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has set a night of special event
programming leading up to its launch of Tyler Perry's two scripted series in
May, the network announced Thursday as part of its upfront slate.
On Sunday, May 26, Winfrey will interview Perry on Oprah's Next Chapter at 9 p.m., followed
at 10 p.m. by Tyler Perry Comes to OWN: Behind
the Scenes, a look at the making of his two series.
Perry's drama The
Haves and the Have Nots debuts Tuesday, May 28 at 9 p.m. and comedy Love Thy Neighbor bows Wednesday, May 29
at 9 p.m. with back-to-back episodes.
OWN has also ordered two new unscripted series, Millionaire Mama's Boy, about former WNBA star
Pamela McGee and her relationship with her NBA star son JaVale; and Texas Beauty, about a Texas beauty
school.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.