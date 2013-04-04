Upfronts 2013: OWN Sets Two Tyler Perry Specials

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has set a night of special event

programming leading up to its launch of Tyler Perry's two scripted series in

May, the network announced Thursday as part of its upfront slate.

On Sunday, May 26, Winfrey will interview Perry on Oprah's Next Chapter at 9 p.m., followed

at 10 p.m. by Tyler Perry Comes to OWN: Behind

the Scenes, a look at the making of his two series.

Perry's drama The

Haves and the Have Nots debuts Tuesday, May 28 at 9 p.m. and comedy Love Thy Neighbor bows Wednesday, May 29

at 9 p.m. with back-to-back episodes.

OWN has also ordered two new unscripted series, Millionaire Mama's Boy, about former WNBA star

Pamela McGee and her relationship with her NBA star son JaVale; and Texas Beauty, about a Texas beauty

school.