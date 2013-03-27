Upfronts 2013: NUVOtv Plans Comedy Programming

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

NUVOtv is planning

to push more heavily into the comedy space with a slate of series and specials

to be added to its current lineup, announced network programming head Bill

Hilary on Wednesday.

The first series to

premiere is Stand Up & Deliver, an

original comedy series that will premiere April 2 at 10 p.m. ET. The show,

which features stand-up routines from up-and-coming comedians with a multicultural

focus, will serve as a launching pad for NUVOtv's other comedy programming.

"Comedy will be a key part of our overall strategy going

forward. Comedy is integral to young American Latino culture. It is a

uniting force that brings people together," Hilary said. "NUVOtv will become a

showcase for new comedic talent; a place where new stars will emerge."

NUVOtv's upcoming comedy programming will include a one-hour

special starring stand-up comedian Anjelah Johnson slated for a summer

premiere. The network is also in discussion with major comedy suppliers to

create stand-up programming, one-off network events and tours, according to Hilary.

NUVOtv will hold its upfront event to showcase

its new programming on May 15 in New York.