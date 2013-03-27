Upfronts 2013: NUVOtv Plans Comedy Programming
CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013
NUVOtv is planning
to push more heavily into the comedy space with a slate of series and specials
to be added to its current lineup, announced network programming head Bill
Hilary on Wednesday.
The first series to
premiere is Stand Up & Deliver, an
original comedy series that will premiere April 2 at 10 p.m. ET. The show,
which features stand-up routines from up-and-coming comedians with a multicultural
focus, will serve as a launching pad for NUVOtv's other comedy programming.
"Comedy will be a key part of our overall strategy going
forward. Comedy is integral to young American Latino culture. It is a
uniting force that brings people together," Hilary said. "NUVOtv will become a
showcase for new comedic talent; a place where new stars will emerge."
NUVOtv's upcoming comedy programming will include a one-hour
special starring stand-up comedian Anjelah Johnson slated for a summer
premiere. The network is also in discussion with major comedy suppliers to
create stand-up programming, one-off network events and tours, according to Hilary.
NUVOtv will hold its upfront event to showcase
its new programming on May 15 in New York.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.