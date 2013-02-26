Upfronts 2013: Nick Greenlights Seven New Series

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

New York -- Nickelodeon has greenlit two new animated

series, two live-action series and three preschool series as part of its

2013-14 programming slate, the network announced at its upfront event on

Tuesday afternoon.

The animated projects are Sanjay & Craig, about a boy and his best-friend snake; and Breadwinners, about two ducks who

operate a bread delivery service. The pick-ups join previously announced

animated series Rabbids and Monsters vs. Aliens.

Nick has also renewed Teenage

Mutant Ninja Turtles for a third season of 26 episodes after its first

season ranked as 2012's top new animated program with boys 2-11.

Two live-action family comedies are joining the lineup: The Haunted Hathaways, about a family

who moves into a house in New Orleans occupied by a family or ghosts; and The Thundermans, about sibling rivalry

between twins in a family of superheroes. Previously announced live-action

series include Sam & Cat and Wendell & Vinnie.

Three educational programs will join Nick's preschool slate

including its first literacy show Wallykazam!;

Blaze and the Monster Machines, the

net's first series dedicated to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and

Math) curriculum; and Dora the Explorer

spinoff Dora and Friends, which

follows the popular Latina heroine as a 10-year-old going on adventures with a

new group of friends in the big city. Those will join the just-launched Peter Rabbit, a CG-animated version of

the classic Beatrix Potter children's books.

This April, Nick will also launch a new live, daily

afternoon daypart Nick Studio 10, featuring four friends making and sharing

funny content in real time. The content will migrate from on-air to the

recently launched Nick App and vice-versa.

Finally, the network announced a partnership with Brian

Robbins' AwesomenessTV to co-develop a half-hour sketch comedy show based on

the popular online site.