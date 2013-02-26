Upfronts 2013: Nick Greenlights Seven New Series
CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013
New York -- Nickelodeon has greenlit two new animated
series, two live-action series and three preschool series as part of its
2013-14 programming slate, the network announced at its upfront event on
Tuesday afternoon.
The animated projects are Sanjay & Craig, about a boy and his best-friend snake; and Breadwinners, about two ducks who
operate a bread delivery service. The pick-ups join previously announced
animated series Rabbids and Monsters vs. Aliens.
Nick has also renewed Teenage
Mutant Ninja Turtles for a third season of 26 episodes after its first
season ranked as 2012's top new animated program with boys 2-11.
Two live-action family comedies are joining the lineup: The Haunted Hathaways, about a family
who moves into a house in New Orleans occupied by a family or ghosts; and The Thundermans, about sibling rivalry
between twins in a family of superheroes. Previously announced live-action
series include Sam & Cat and Wendell & Vinnie.
Three educational programs will join Nick's preschool slate
including its first literacy show Wallykazam!;
Blaze and the Monster Machines, the
net's first series dedicated to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and
Math) curriculum; and Dora the Explorer
spinoff Dora and Friends, which
follows the popular Latina heroine as a 10-year-old going on adventures with a
new group of friends in the big city. Those will join the just-launched Peter Rabbit, a CG-animated version of
the classic Beatrix Potter children's books.
This April, Nick will also launch a new live, daily
afternoon daypart Nick Studio 10, featuring four friends making and sharing
funny content in real time. The content will migrate from on-air to the
recently launched Nick App and vice-versa.
Finally, the network announced a partnership with Brian
Robbins' AwesomenessTV to co-develop a half-hour sketch comedy show based on
the popular online site.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.