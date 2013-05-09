Upfronts 2013: NBC Renews 'Parks & Rec' for Sixth Season

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

UPDATED: 6:10 p.m. ET

As expected, NBC has renewed comedy Parks and Recreation for a sixth season.

The sitcom starring Amy Poehler is the only Thursday comedy returning to the 2013-14 schedule so far, with the fate of Community unknown and both 30 Rock and The Office ending their runs this season.

In its recently concluded fifth season, Parks averaged a 2.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 4.1 million total viewers according to Nielsen live+7 day ratings.

Also as expected, the network has officially canceled freshman comedies 1600 Penn and Guys With Kids and sophomore multi-cam Whitney, as well as put the final nail in the coffin of the beleagured Up All Night.

Earlier on Thursday, NBC picked up new comediesAbout a Boy, The Family Guide and the Sean Hayes starrer Sean Saves the World. In addition to Community, the network has yet to make decisions on freshmen Go On and The New Normal.