Upfronts 2013: NBCCancels 'Go On,' 'Rock Center'

Updated at 5:11 p.m. ET

NBC's freshman comedy Go

On will not be going on to next season.

The network on Friday opted to cancel the Matthew Perry starrer. Though the series launched as the top-rated new comedy out of The Voice on Tuesdays, its ratings collapsed during the singing competition show's midseason break with its finale in April averaging just a 1.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 2.7 million viewers.

NBC also confirmed that Rock Center with Brian Williams will not be on its fall schedule. Its final episode is set to air Friday, June 21. The newsmagazine struggled to build a following in its two seasons and numerous timeslot moves. Its currently averaging a 1.0 rating and 4.1 million viewers.

On Thursday NBC also canceled freshman comedies 1600 Penn and Guys With Kids and sophomores Up

All Night and Whitney.

While Parks and

Recreation has been renewed, decisions are yet to be made on Community and The New Normal.