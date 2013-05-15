Upfronts 2013: MundoFox to Debut Spanish-Language ‘X Factor' This Summer
Fox Hispanic Media's not-yet year-old Spanish-language
broadcast network MundoFox is making good on its promise to bring more "choice"
to Hispanic viewers, with programming that capitalizes on the strength of its
parent companies.
This summer, the network will premiere the Spanish-language
version of Fox's The X Factor. El Factor
X will debut with 30 one-hour daily weekday episodes, crowning its champion
just before Fox's English-language version premieres its new season.
In addition, it will bring The Bridge, the FX police drama premiering on the News Corp. cable
channel in July, to MundoFox for a two-hour sneak preview before running the
series in its entirety after its first season ends on FX. The Bridge will air on the weekends, an area that MundoFox is
programming aggressively as a lucrative daypart.
Fox's X Factor host
Mario Lopez and boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya are behind the weekend docudrama
Los Golden Boys, which goes behind
the scenes of up-and-coming fighters in the ring. Other weekend series are Cumbia Ninja, an original series that
follows a group of amateur crime fighters in a Latin American slum; Paramedicos, a drama about the Mexican
Red Cross; Luna, starring Barbara
Mori who is a psychologist by day and a DJ by night; and Familia en Venta, a romantic comedy about a divorced couple living
under the same roof.
In primetime, MundoFox will debut 10 RCN original series,
such CafÃ© con Aroma de Mujer, from Betty la fea (Ugly Betty) creator Fernando GaitÃ¡n, and the return of the popular
RCN series El Capo. Other new series
include La MaldiciÃ³n del ParaÃso
(Heaven's Curse); Hilo de Sangre Azul (Trails of Blue Blood); Alias el Mexicano
(AKA, the Mexican); El Laberinto de Alicia (Alicia's Labrynth); El Estilista
(The Stylist); Comanda Elite (Command Elite); En la Boca del Lobo (In the
Wolf's Mouth); Dr. Mata.
Two movies Amor con
Angel and El Capitan, which will
tell the story of Mexican-born Carlos Camacho Espiritu, who built Mexico's
national wildlife park African Safari, will also air on the network.
