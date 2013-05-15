Upfronts 2013: MundoFox to Debut Spanish-Language ‘X Factor' This Summer

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Fox Hispanic Media's not-yet year-old Spanish-language

broadcast network MundoFox is making good on its promise to bring more "choice"

to Hispanic viewers, with programming that capitalizes on the strength of its

parent companies.





This summer, the network will premiere the Spanish-language

version of Fox's The X Factor. El Factor

X will debut with 30 one-hour daily weekday episodes, crowning its champion

just before Fox's English-language version premieres its new season.





In addition, it will bring The Bridge, the FX police drama premiering on the News Corp. cable

channel in July, to MundoFox for a two-hour sneak preview before running the

series in its entirety after its first season ends on FX. The Bridge will air on the weekends, an area that MundoFox is

programming aggressively as a lucrative daypart.





Fox's X Factor host

Mario Lopez and boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya are behind the weekend docudrama

Los Golden Boys, which goes behind

the scenes of up-and-coming fighters in the ring. Other weekend series are Cumbia Ninja, an original series that

follows a group of amateur crime fighters in a Latin American slum; Paramedicos, a drama about the Mexican

Red Cross; Luna, starring Barbara

Mori who is a psychologist by day and a DJ by night; and Familia en Venta, a romantic comedy about a divorced couple living

under the same roof.





In primetime, MundoFox will debut 10 RCN original series,

such CafÃ© con Aroma de Mujer, from Betty la fea (Ugly Betty) creator Fernando GaitÃ¡n, and the return of the popular

RCN series El Capo. Other new series

include La MaldiciÃ³n del ParaÃso

(Heaven's Curse); Hilo de Sangre Azul (Trails of Blue Blood); Alias el Mexicano

(AKA, the Mexican); El Laberinto de Alicia (Alicia's Labrynth); El Estilista

(The Stylist); Comanda Elite (Command Elite); En la Boca del Lobo (In the

Wolf's Mouth); Dr. Mata.





Two movies Amor con

Angel and El Capitan, which will

tell the story of Mexican-born Carlos Camacho Espiritu, who built Mexico's

national wildlife park African Safari, will also air on the network.

