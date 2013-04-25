Upfronts 2013: MTV Orders 'Scream' Pilot; Greenlights ThreeNew Series

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

New York -- MTV has greenlit three new series -- the

documentary-style Generation Cryo and Nurse Nation and a dating

show hosted by Guy Code's Andrew Schulz, the network announced at its

annual upfront presentation at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday.

The one-hour Cryo documents the journey of a

17-year-old girl on a mission to meet her 15 half-siblings and search for the

biological father none of them know. Nurse Nation follows nine

20-something nurses as they are assigned to work at a hospital in a new city

for 13 weeks. And Schulz hosts The Hook Up, which will air as an

afternoon strip, where singles choose from four potential suitors based on

their social media history.

MTV has also renewed Jersey Shore spinoff Snooki

& JWOWW for a third season and greenlit a pilot for a TV adaptation of

the Scream film franchise. Dimension Films is in discussion with the

films' director Wes Craven to direct the one-hour pilot, which would premiere

on the network in summer 2014. DiGa Vision is the producer on the project.

On stage the network touted returning shows like Catfish: The TV Show, Teen Wolf, Nikki and Sara LIVE and the upcoming The Show with Vinny, emphasizing that its ratings are now driven by more than one show (the now-retired Jersey Shore). It previewed one of its 12 pilots in development, Bachata Nights, a docu-soap about the personal lives of young people who compete in Bachata dance.

Sister network MTV2 announced the new series Guy Court,

a half-hour comedic courtroom series premiering in fall, with network

personalities determining the guilt or innocence of cases as determined by

"guy code."

MTV2 has also picked up a second season of Mac Miller and

the Most Dope Family to premiere in early 2014. In addition, the improv

comedy show Nick Cannon Presents Wild 'N Out will debut Tuesday, June 9

at 11 p.m.

The upfront was hosted by MTV News' Sway

Calloway with Nikki Glaser and Sara Schaefer of Nikki and Sara LIVE, and

featured performances by Selena Gomez and Emeli Sande.