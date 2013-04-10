Upfronts 2013: Knock, Knock -- IFC's Making a Sales Call

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

The upfront is rarely a laughing matter—unless you're IFC, a

network that prides itself as having a sensibility that's "slightly off."

At its upfront event Thursday, the network will resist

touting that its distribution has topped 70 million, or that it plans to air

original programming 52 weeks a year. Instead, its sales people will take turns

manning a dunk tank hoping their clients can't hit a target smaller than 18 to

49.

In addition to comedic shows, IFC's got some amusing ideas

for advertisers who prefer a little more than 30-second spots as part of their

media mix. How about dropping a comedian into an unsuspecting audience to deliver

a brand's message? Or backing a witty list of solutions to life's problems?

One marketer that's already doing funny business with IFC is

Volkswagen, which is returning as a sponsor of the show Comedy Bang! Bang! This season, the star of the show, Reggie Watts,

literally will be singing Volkswagen's praises in a feature the network sold as

"Reggie Riffs."

IFC also sold the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors

Authority what it calls a custom comedic vignette that features rising stand-up

star Michael Che making the rounds as a tourist in Sin City.

Last year, two of the Bang!

Bang!'s characters rode around in a Volkswagen while debating whether they'd

sold out by allowing too much product placement. Usually VW doesn't like its

integrations to be overt, but this over-the-top approach was "pretty freaking

funny," says Justin Osborne, the automaker's GM for advertising and marketing

communications. Given the network's indie attitude and the brand's history of

witty advertising, "when they pitched it to us, right away we saw it was

perfect for the channel, perfect for the audience and

allowed us to push the boundaries with certain audiences, and we've been very

happy with them."

Vanessa Benfield, executive VP for sales at IFC, says there

was a lot of interest in the Reggie Riffs. In fact, the network had to undo

deals. VW will be the first and the only automaker to be part of the feature.

Benfield says that IFC's special brand of integrations and

branded content helps the network stand out in a crowded field. This is only

the third upfront since IFC embraced commercials and subscribed to Nielsen. "We

actually had to work harder back then. When you're not rated, the branded

entertainment was really the only reason you could get people to come on

board," she says. "We actually haven't lost sight of that and didn't just shed

that. That's why we keep coming up with new and more and better offerings."

The new ideas are part of the pitch the network has been

making in a series of smaller meetings the network has been holding with

individual agencies and clients.

One of the new

offerings is called Comedy Bomb. IFC comedians drop in on unsuspecting

audiences with a stand-up routine incorporating a sponsor's product and brand

message.

Another is called "No Brainers," which offers off-beat

instructions to solve both important and frequently over looked life problems.

A third offering is called IFC Fix, a cross-platform

opportunity the network describes as part product review and part

recommendation from the editorial voice of IFC.

Benfield says the ideas are conversation starters designed

to show advertisers "we are constantly evolving our brand and we're continuing

to think of new ways that we think will really help their brands connect with

our audience."

Many integrations into original programming require long

lead times. Some of these ideas are quicker and easier to execute, she says.

Benfield says that IFC's programming team is on board to

merge advertisers into the network's shows. "We're pitching partners on shows

that are going to premiere next year already with long-lead integrations and

we've got the writing teams and the talent on board and they like it," she says.

"That is something that programming is just as committed to and you think about

a show like Portlandia and all the

great integrations we've done with Subaru and Geico, and they've been onboard

with all of that. We do think it's a major point of differentiation that IFC

works really hard to find the fun in our partners' brands."

Advertisers mainly get these opportunities for making

substantial advertising investments on the channel.

"Every deal is different. Sometimes honestly it's just the

cost of doing business," Benfield says.

Volkswagen's Osborne says its integrations are generally

value added deals. "They'll start to throw in some things and some good

integrations depending on our commitment, but we typically don't pay for

integrations per se. We try to weave it into our packages," he says.

IFC fits into VW's larger media strategy because its quirky

sense of humor is a good fit with the automaker's character, according to

Osborne. It also is a good place to reach what he called an "indie" audience.

"They're younger, median age about 42, with a higher percentage of a male

audience."

VW is trying to reach men for the newest version of its

Beetle after the previous version skewed overly female in appeal.

"The way we market it now is more male focused, both in the

environment and the creative, but still being for anyone and everyone," he

says. "That's partly where this IFC makes a big play. They're heavily male,

younger, they can see a Beetle in there and go 'Hey that things pretty cool

again.'"

VW

is giving IFC's talent a lot of room creatively. "Here's the car, here's some

guardrails. Go at it. We know it's going to be great," Osborne says. [Watts]

has a quick wit, fast mind and he's obviously a creative guy. We're excited to

see what he comes up with."