Upfronts 2013: GMC to Change Name to UP in June

GMC TV will accelerate its name change to UP to June from September, the network announced Tuesday during its upfront presentation in New York.

The network also touted an ambitious programming slate the features 66 original shows including world premiere movies, original reality series and stage plays set to launch over the next two years, said GMC TV vice chairman Brad Siegel, who addressed reporters from the network's Upfront Tour bus.

Siegel said the network decided to move up the re-branding of the network's name and logo to June after receiving positive feedback from viewers and advertisers on the new moniker. He added that recent network research has found that network non-viewers are 116% more likely to watch the network with UP as its name rather than GMC.

