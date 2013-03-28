Upfronts 2013: Fox's LaTorre Predicts $10B Upfront for Cable
Lou LaTorre, president of ad sales for the Fox Cable
Entertainment Group, is expecting a very bullish upfront and forecasts that
cable spending could top $10 billion for the first time.
Speaking at the FX Networks upfront Thursday morning,
LaTorre said upfront spending on cable could be $10.4 billion to $10.5 billion.
In last year's upfront, cable generated $9.8 billion in spending, according to
the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau.
He said that if economic events continue to improve,
spending could even go higher.
He
added that he was encouraged by most of the major advertiser categories and
that with FXlaunching its new suite of cable channels, his company should outperform
the industry.
