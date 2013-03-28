Upfronts 2013: Fox's LaTorre Predicts $10B Upfront for Cable

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

Lou LaTorre, president of ad sales for the Fox Cable

Entertainment Group, is expecting a very bullish upfront and forecasts that

cable spending could top $10 billion for the first time.

Speaking at the FX Networks upfront Thursday morning,

LaTorre said upfront spending on cable could be $10.4 billion to $10.5 billion.

In last year's upfront, cable generated $9.8 billion in spending, according to

the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau.

He said that if economic events continue to improve,

spending could even go higher.

He

added that he was encouraged by most of the major advertiser categories and

that with FXlaunching its new suite of cable channels, his company should outperform

the industry.