Upfronts 2013: Fox Orders Five Comedies To Series
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013
Fox completed its new series orders late Wednesday evening,
adding four comedies (plus the previously-greenlit Seth MacFarlane projectDads)
to its earlier pick-up of four dramas
for the 2013-14 schedule.
As expected, four of the five pilots have a strong male
appeal as Fox looks to broaden out its Tuesday comedy block anchored by New Girl. Getting the greenlight is Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a single-camera
ensemble comedy about a goofy detective (Andy Samberg) who gets a new
straight-laced boss (Andre Braugher), from Parks
and Recreation writers/producers Mike Schur and Dan Goor. The series is
from Universal Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.
The military-set Enlisted
stars Geoff Stults (The Finder)
as one of three brothers getting to know each other again among a group of
misfits on a small Florida Army base. The single-camera family comedy is from
20th Century Fox Television and created by Kevin Biegel (Cougar Town).
Based on Justin Halpern's book I Suck At Girls, the single-camera Surviving Jack stars Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU) "as a man becoming a dad, as his son is
becoming a man" in 1990s southern California. The ensemble comedy is produced
by Bill Lawrence's Doozer Productions with Warner Bros. Television and created
by Halpern and Patrick Schumaker ($#*! My
Dad Says).
Us & Them,
based on the BBC 3 series Gavin and Stacy,
is about a young couple (Jason Ritter and Alexis Bledel) whose romance is
complicated up by their screwed up family and friends. The single-camera comedy
is from Sony Pictures Television and BBC Worldwide Productions.
Those four pilots join Dads
(which has been upped to 13 episodes from a previous six-episode commitment), a
live-action, multi-camera comedy starring Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi as two
successful guys whose lives are upended when their annoying fathers move in
with them. The series is created by MacFarlane's Ted partners Alec Sulkind and Wellesley Wild and produced by 20th
TV and Fuzzy Door Productions.
With the five new series, Fox will have eight comedies on
its schedule, joining the previously renewedRaising Hope, New Girl
and The Mindy Project.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.