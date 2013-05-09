Upfronts 2013: Fox Orders Five Comedies To Series

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Fox completed its new series orders late Wednesday evening,

adding four comedies (plus the previously-greenlit Seth MacFarlane projectDads)

to its earlier pick-up of four dramas

for the 2013-14 schedule.

As expected, four of the five pilots have a strong male

appeal as Fox looks to broaden out its Tuesday comedy block anchored by New Girl. Getting the greenlight is Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a single-camera

ensemble comedy about a goofy detective (Andy Samberg) who gets a new

straight-laced boss (Andre Braugher), from Parks

and Recreation writers/producers Mike Schur and Dan Goor. The series is

from Universal Television and 3 Arts Entertainment.

The military-set Enlisted

stars Geoff Stults (The Finder)

as one of three brothers getting to know each other again among a group of

misfits on a small Florida Army base. The single-camera family comedy is from

20th Century Fox Television and created by Kevin Biegel (Cougar Town).

Based on Justin Halpern's book I Suck At Girls, the single-camera Surviving Jack stars Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU) "as a man becoming a dad, as his son is

becoming a man" in 1990s southern California. The ensemble comedy is produced

by Bill Lawrence's Doozer Productions with Warner Bros. Television and created

by Halpern and Patrick Schumaker ($#*! My

Dad Says).

Us & Them,

based on the BBC 3 series Gavin and Stacy,

is about a young couple (Jason Ritter and Alexis Bledel) whose romance is

complicated up by their screwed up family and friends. The single-camera comedy

is from Sony Pictures Television and BBC Worldwide Productions.

Those four pilots join Dads

(which has been upped to 13 episodes from a previous six-episode commitment), a

live-action, multi-camera comedy starring Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi as two

successful guys whose lives are upended when their annoying fathers move in

with them. The series is created by MacFarlane's Ted partners Alec Sulkind and Wellesley Wild and produced by 20th

TV and Fuzzy Door Productions.

With the five new series, Fox will have eight comedies on

its schedule, joining the previously renewedRaising Hope, New Girl

and The Mindy Project.