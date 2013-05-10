Upfronts 2013: Fox Cancels 'Touch'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Fox's sophomore drama Touch will not be returning for another season.

With the network renewing Bones and The Following and picking up four new dramas on Wednesday, the Kiefer Sutherland starrer has been canceled.

Despite a creative overhaul in the off-season, Touch averaged a soft 1.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 3.8 million total viewers on Friday nights.