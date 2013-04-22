Upfronts 2013: E! Orders WWE Divas Series

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

E! has ordered a series following the personal lives of WWE

Divas as part of five newly announced unscripted series on its 2013-14 slate, the NBCUniversal-owned

network announced Monday in advance of its upfront presentation.

Total Divas premieres Sunday, July 28 at 10 p.m. Also

debuting in July is Pop Innovators, which showcases the most influential

names in pop culture in their own words (the first episode focuses on

Will.i.am). The new Love and Other Contact Sports franchise will follow

celebrity/athlete romances starting with country singer Jessie James and her

fiancÃ© Eric Decker of the Denver Broncos; the series bows this summer.

On tap for fall is Hello Ross (working title), a new

interactive talk show hosted by Ross Matthews; and The Trend, a news

show featuring a team of experts and celebrity contributors discussing fashion,

beauty and design.

E! has also picked up 10 new specials: Blinging Up Baby;

Nick Cannon's Big Surprise; Holly Has a Baby; The Untold Story: Jason Derulo;

Ryan Seacrest with The Wanted; Bigger, Badder Celebrity Feuds; E! Special:

Brooke Burke; Secret Societies of Hollywood; 50 Hours with 50 Cent; and Inner

Circle.

In addition, the network has six more unscripted projects in

development, three topical/comedy projects and eight scripted projects in the

works.

E! will hold its upfront presentation in New

York Monday evening featuring a performance by pop group The Wanted, stars of

the upcoming E! series The Wanted Life.