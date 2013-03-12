Upfronts 2013: Disney Junior To Be Nielsen-Rated StartingApril 1
Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013
The year-old 24-hour Disney Junior channel will begin
reporting Nielsen ratings on April 1, it was announced at Disney's upfront
event in New York on Tuesday evening.
The preschool network also has moved three previously
announced animated series in development to its 2013-14 programming slate
including Henry Hugglemonster, about
the five-year-old middle child of a monster family, which premieres in April.
Also on deck is the preschool western Sheriff
Callie's Wild West, debuting in September, with Mandy Moore as the voice of
a kitty cat sheriff; and The 7D, a
comedic look at the Seven Dwarfs before Snow White's arrival, which is slated
for 2014.
The boy-targeted Disney XD channel will expand its Marvel
Universe programming block, adding two new animated series - one based on The
Hulk and another starring The Avengers.
Marvel's Avengers
Assemble will have a special one-hour preview on Sunday, May 26, with the
series premiere on Sunday, July 7. Hulk
and the Agents S.M.A.S.H. -- which features Hulk, She-Hulk, A-Bomb, Red
Hulk and Skaar living and working together to tackle threats -- debuts Sunday,
Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.
