Upfronts 2013: Disney Junior To Be Nielsen-Rated StartingApril 1

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

The year-old 24-hour Disney Junior channel will begin

reporting Nielsen ratings on April 1, it was announced at Disney's upfront

event in New York on Tuesday evening.

The preschool network also has moved three previously

announced animated series in development to its 2013-14 programming slate

including Henry Hugglemonster, about

the five-year-old middle child of a monster family, which premieres in April.

Also on deck is the preschool western Sheriff

Callie's Wild West, debuting in September, with Mandy Moore as the voice of

a kitty cat sheriff; and The 7D, a

comedic look at the Seven Dwarfs before Snow White's arrival, which is slated

for 2014.

The boy-targeted Disney XD channel will expand its Marvel

Universe programming block, adding two new animated series - one based on The

Hulk and another starring The Avengers.

Marvel's Avengers

Assemble will have a special one-hour preview on Sunday, May 26, with the

series premiere on Sunday, July 7. Hulk

and the Agents S.M.A.S.H. -- which features Hulk, She-Hulk, A-Bomb, Red

Hulk and Skaar living and working together to tackle threats -- debuts Sunday,

Aug. 11 at 11 a.m.