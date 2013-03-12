Upfronts 2013: Disney Channel Launching New Mickey MouseShorts

CompleteCoverage: Upfronts 2013

Disney Channel is launching a new short-form series of 2D

comedy cartoons featuring its iconic Mickey Mouse character, the network

announced in advance of its upfront presentation on Tuesday.

The series of 19 cartoon shorts will premiere on Friday,

June 28 on Disney Channel, Disney.com and the WATCH Disney Channel app. On

Tuesday, the online game "Mickey Delivery Dash" also debuted on

Disney.com.

Mickey Mouse will pay homage to the art direction and

storytelling of the 1920s and 1930s, when the character was created, while

putting him in humorous situations in contemporary settings like New York,

Paris and Beijing. Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy and Pluto will

also appear. The first short, "Croissant de Triomphe," can be watched here.

Disney Channel holds its upfront presentation for

advertisers Tuesday evening in New York.