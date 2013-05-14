Upfronts 2013: Discovery en Español Introduces New Programming Genre 'Vroom'
Discovery en Español is speeding up this year with the
introduction of a new programming genre called "Vroom."
At its upfront event on Tuesday at Gotham Hall in New York,
Bilai Joa Silar, VP and channel director, Discovery U.S. Hispanic, said that the
network hopes "Vroom"- which refers to cars, a key passion for many men- will
draw more male viewers. To that end, the network has slated original
productions like El Rey del Low Rider,
a docuseries about a family-owned custom car shop in Los Angeles; Texas Chrome, a reality series following
a big-rig trucking business; and Aventura
4x4, a challenge show that puts two hosts in the wilderness with only their
cars to survive.
Other series on tap in the "Vroom" genre are El duo mecánico (Fast n' Loud) and Overhaulin'.
To draw even more male viewers, Discovery en Español is also
ramping up its soccer programming (fútbol to Spanish-speaking viewers) in preparation
for the FIFA World Cup, which takes place this July in Brazil. Armando del Mundial (Building the World Cup) will showcase Brazil's
preparation for the massive sporting event.
Original production Soccer
Lab is a studio-based series hosted by a journalist and scientist that will
answer questions about the mechanics behind the game through experimentation in
a lab on set. Its original series Acceso
Exclusive: Los Tuzos del Pachuca will return for a second season to explore
the Mexican soccer club's preseason training and tryouts.
Discovery en Espanol's signature genres, including those of "adrenaline"
and "real-life drama," are not forgotten in the push for male viewers. Desafio x 2: Brasil (Dual Survivor Brazil) is an original
series that teams two different survivalists to find civilization. Series
dubbed for Spanish-speaking viewers are Bear
Grylls: Escape From Hell and Manhunt.
Discovery U.S. Hispanic's
family-oriented network Discovery Familia is putting the focus on health
content, with new series Limpieza
obsesiva (Obsessive Compulsive
Disorder), Comida curativa (Food Hospital) and Un minuto de Salud con la Dr. Velasco(Health Minute with Dr. Velasco), which will focus on the latest in
health news. New parenting series to join Discovery Familia's slate are Un bebe por minuto (One Born Every Minute) and Jo
Frost al rescate (Family SOS with Jo
Frost).
The network's kids programming blocks has a new
series on tap with Matemonstruos (Monster Math Squad), an animated series
that aims to teach children simple math skills.
