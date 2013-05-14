Upfronts 2013: Discovery en Español Introduces New Programming Genre 'Vroom'

Complete Coverage: Upfronts 2013

Discovery en Español is speeding up this year with the

introduction of a new programming genre called "Vroom."

At its upfront event on Tuesday at Gotham Hall in New York,

Bilai Joa Silar, VP and channel director, Discovery U.S. Hispanic, said that the

network hopes "Vroom"- which refers to cars, a key passion for many men- will

draw more male viewers. To that end, the network has slated original

productions like El Rey del Low Rider,

a docuseries about a family-owned custom car shop in Los Angeles; Texas Chrome, a reality series following

a big-rig trucking business; and Aventura

4x4, a challenge show that puts two hosts in the wilderness with only their

cars to survive.

Other series on tap in the "Vroom" genre are El duo mecánico (Fast n' Loud) and Overhaulin'.

To draw even more male viewers, Discovery en Español is also

ramping up its soccer programming (fútbol to Spanish-speaking viewers) in preparation

for the FIFA World Cup, which takes place this July in Brazil. Armando del Mundial (Building the World Cup) will showcase Brazil's

preparation for the massive sporting event.

Original production Soccer

Lab is a studio-based series hosted by a journalist and scientist that will

answer questions about the mechanics behind the game through experimentation in

a lab on set. Its original series Acceso

Exclusive: Los Tuzos del Pachuca will return for a second season to explore

the Mexican soccer club's preseason training and tryouts.

Discovery en Espanol's signature genres, including those of "adrenaline"

and "real-life drama," are not forgotten in the push for male viewers. Desafio x 2: Brasil (Dual Survivor Brazil) is an original

series that teams two different survivalists to find civilization. Series

dubbed for Spanish-speaking viewers are Bear

Grylls: Escape From Hell and Manhunt.

Discovery U.S. Hispanic's

family-oriented network Discovery Familia is putting the focus on health

content, with new series Limpieza

obsesiva (Obsessive Compulsive

Disorder), Comida curativa (Food Hospital) and Un minuto de Salud con la Dr. Velasco(Health Minute with Dr. Velasco), which will focus on the latest in

health news. New parenting series to join Discovery Familia's slate are Un bebe por minuto (One Born Every Minute) and Jo

Frost al rescate (Family SOS with Jo

Frost).

The network's kids programming blocks has a new

series on tap with Matemonstruos (Monster Math Squad), an animated series

that aims to teach children simple math skills.